Quake recorded in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan recorded an earthquake today at 01:28 p.m., Kazinform reports.

It was centered 199 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class is 9.9. The MPV magnitude 4.5 quake occurred at a depth of 20 km.