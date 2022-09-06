Quake recorded in Afghanistan, Kazakh seismologists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on September 6, 2022, at 01:04:45 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 881 km away from Almaty in the territory of Afghanistan. Its energy class is 10.7. The 4.8 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 80 km.

Earlier Kazakhstani seismologists recorded the quake jolting China. The 4.3 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 5 km.





