Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Quake recorded in Afghanistan, Kazakh seismologists

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2022, 14:52
Quake recorded in Afghanistan, Kazakh seismologists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on September 6, 2022, at 01:04:45 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 881 km away from Almaty in the territory of Afghanistan. Its energy class is 10.7. The 4.8 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 80 km.

Earlier Kazakhstani seismologists recorded the quake jolting China. The 4.3 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 5 km.


Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr



Almaty   Kazakhstan   Afghanistan   Earthquake  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital