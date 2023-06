Quake recorded 823 km away from Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on December 31 at 01:56 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 823 km southwestwards Almaty on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan. The energy class is 12.1. The MPV magnitude is 5.6. The quake occurred at a depth of 30 km.