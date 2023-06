Quake recorded 65 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on January 9 at 09:18:29 a.m. Almaty time.

The 4.3 Magnitude quake was centered 65 km away from Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its energy class is 8.9. It occurred at a depth of 5 km.