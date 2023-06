Quake recorded 372 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake was recorded 372 km southeastwards Almaty on the border with China, the official website of the Seismological methodological expedition reads.

The 4.1 magnitude quake was recorded on June 6 at 10:06:32 Almaty time. The energy class is 9.0, it said in a statement.