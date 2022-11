13 October 2022, 10:12

Quake recorded 358 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded on October 13 an earthquake at 07:08 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 358 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The 3.9 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

Photo: www.aa.com.tr