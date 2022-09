20 August 2022 14:39

Quake recorded 357 km away from Almaty in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On August 20 the Kazakhstani network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 357 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The 3.9 Magnitude quake occurred at 07:52 a.m. Almaty time. Its energy class is 9.7. No tremors were felt.