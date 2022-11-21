Quake recorded 285 km southeastwards Almaty
21 November 2022, 08:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake at 04:57 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.
It was centered 285 km southeastwards of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.
Its energy class is 9.2.
The 4.3 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 5 km.
