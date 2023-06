Quake recorded 275 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A quake was recorded 275 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the official website of the seismological methodological expedition reads.

The earthquake was registered at 06:12:10 Almaty time on June 4. The energy class is 9.7. The magnitude is 3.7, it said in a statement.