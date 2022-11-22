Quake recorded 264 km northeastwards Almaty
22 November 2022, 08:51
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on November 22 at 06:22 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.
It was centered 264 km northeastwards of the city of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class is 10.0.
The 4.5 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 20 km.
