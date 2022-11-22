Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Quake recorded 264 km northeastwards Almaty

22 November 2022, 08:51
Quake recorded 264 km northeastwards Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on November 22 at 06:22 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 264 km northeastwards of the city of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class is 10.0.

The 4.5 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 20 km.


Photo: assicuraci.it

Related news
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia
Quake recorded 285 km southeastwards Almaty
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
Read also
Two more earthquakes occur near Almaty
60 children born in Almaty on election day
Earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty city
Quake recorded 285 km southeastwards Almaty
Turkish lowcoster to bridge Almaty and Ankara
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Quake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
News Partner
Popular
1 CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
2 When will CEC announce presidential election results?
3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC
5 New CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan appointed

News