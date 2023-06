Quake jolts Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of Kazakh Education and Science Ministry recorded an earthquake on January 27 at 10:58 p.m. Almaty time.

It was centered 227 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class is 8.7. The magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Its tremors were felt in Tekeli town of Almaty region.