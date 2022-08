12 August 2022 16:37

Quake jolts 836km southwest of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit 836km southwest of Almaty city at 2:09pm local time, Kazinform has learned from the Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan.

The quake originated in the territory of Afghanistan 836km southeast of Almaty city.

It hit at a depth of 35km.

Photo: cnbcfm.com