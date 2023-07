Quake jolts 582 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake at 04:50 p.m. on June 30, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 582 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan. The energy class of the quake is 10.3. The 4.7 MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 65 km. No shatters were felt.