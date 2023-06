ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on June 1 at 09:21:14 Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The quake was centered 443 km southwest of Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The energy class is 11.2. The 4.8 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 15 km. No shatters were felt.