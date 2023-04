ALMATY. KAZINFORM A quake was recorded 401 km away from Almaty in the territory of China, Kazinform learnt from the seismological field trial expedition.

The quake was recorded at 02:26 a.m. Almaty time.

The energy class is 10.6. The 4.7 MPV magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km. No tremors were felt, it said in a statement.