Quake jolts 263 km away from Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on August 11 at 07:14 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 263 lm southeast Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China. Its energy class is 11.1. The MPV Magnitude 5.0 quake occurred at a depth of 5 km.