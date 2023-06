ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh seismologists recorded an earthquake on September 17 at 04:07:57 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The magnitude 3.9 quake was centered 133 km eastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Its energy class it 9.3.

The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

People in Saty village felt earthquake effect.