Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Quake death toll in Turkey hits 100

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 November 2020, 13:15
Quake death toll in Turkey hits 100

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 100, authorities said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 147 victims are still under treatment, while 847 more have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 1,464 aftershocks – 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0 – have been recorded since last Friday’s 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city that is home to more than 4.3 million, the agency said.


Incidents    Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches