Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Quake death toll hits 3,480 in Syria: monitor

    9 February 2023, 08:33

    DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM Monday's massive earthquakes have killed 3,480 people and injured 3,000 others in Syria, a war monitor reported Wednesday.

    The fatalities include 1,570 in government-controlled cities and 1,910 in rebel-held areas, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua reports.

    Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll has hit 1,260, with 2,285 injured.

    The Syrian education ministry said 248 schools have been partially or completely destroyed by the powerful earthquakes that rocked a vast region of Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday.

    Rescue missions are still underway in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Tartous, according to the Syrian government.

    Photo: english.news.cn

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022