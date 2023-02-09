Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Quake death toll hits 3,480 in Syria: monitor

9 February 2023, 08:33
Quake death toll hits 3,480 in Syria: monitor

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM Monday's massive earthquakes have killed 3,480 people and injured 3,000 others in Syria, a war monitor reported Wednesday.

The fatalities include 1,570 in government-controlled cities and 1,910 in rebel-held areas, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua reports.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll has hit 1,260, with 2,285 injured.

The Syrian education ministry said 248 schools have been partially or completely destroyed by the powerful earthquakes that rocked a vast region of Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday.

Rescue missions are still underway in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Tartous, according to the Syrian government.

Photo: english.news.cn


Related news
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Read also
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
About 7.5 mln tourists visit Kyrgyzstan last year
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases continue weekly decline as virus slows down
Three Italian regions in Europe’s top 10 for climate risks
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News