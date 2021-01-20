Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Quadruplets born for the first time in 30 years in Mangistau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 January 2021, 17:05
AKTAU. KAZINFORM 25-year-old Samira Gasanova welcomed quadruplets on November 15 last year. It was her first pregnancy. The boy and three baby girls were delivered via caesarian section on the 30th week of her pregnancy, Kazinform reports.

The babies were born weighing from 1 kg 390 gr to 1 kg 190 gr. The babies were monitored at the hospital for 36 days. Now the mother and her babies feel well. The babies are given names Rasul, Fanara, Aila and Narin.

Last year the region welcomed 8,610 newborns, including two sets of triplets and 147 twins. The region is taking the lead in birth rates the nationwide for the past three years. Last year 21,753 babies were born in the region.

