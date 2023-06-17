Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qoran presented to Kenessary Khan by Maral Ishan found

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2023, 15:30
Qoran presented to Kenessary Khan by Maral Ishan found Photo: akorda.kz

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM «The Qoran presented to Kenessary Khan by Maral Ishan has been found,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s session of the Ulttyq Qurultay held in Turkistan.

Sharing this news, the President said it is a landmark event in the history of Kazakhstan. Maral Ishan was widely known as a loyal supporter of Kenessary Khan who holds a special place in the history of Kazakhstan. For two decades the Qoran was passed from hand to hand and finally was taken abroad. Thanks to the concerned people and philanthropists it was brough back to Kazakhstan. It bears Maral Ishan and Kenessary Khan seal imprints. The relic was thoroughly studied by Kazakhstani and international experts. The research results prove that the Qoran belonged to Maral Ishan and was handed to Kenessary Khan.

As stated there, the Qoran will be handed to the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan soon. The relic is a national legacy.

The Head of State suggested keeping the Qoran at the Yassawi museum.


