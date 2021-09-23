Go to the main site
    QazVac vaccine effective against Delta COVID strain, says developer

    23 September 2021, 18:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine is effective against the Delta COVID-19 strain, claims its developer, Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, those inoculated with the QazVac jab demonstrate high antybody level. For instance, efficacy of QazVac vaccine against the coronavirus Delta variant is high among 90% of volunteers who have taken part in the clinical trials.

    Kunsulu Zakarya, Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, said QazVac vaccine is proved to be effective both against Alfa and Delta strains.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the Institute had wrapped up the third stage of the clinical trials of QazVac vaccine in July. In total, the clinical trials involved 3,000 people. The clinical trials of the first locally developed anti-COVID vaccine were successful.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac Healthcare
