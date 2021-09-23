Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

QazVac vaccine effective against Delta COVID strain, says developer

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2021, 18:38
QazVac vaccine effective against Delta COVID strain, says developer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine is effective against the Delta COVID-19 strain, claims its developer, Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, those inoculated with the QazVac jab demonstrate high antybody level. For instance, efficacy of QazVac vaccine against the coronavirus Delta variant is high among 90% of volunteers who have taken part in the clinical trials.

Kunsulu Zakarya, Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, said QazVac vaccine is proved to be effective both against Alfa and Delta strains.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the Institute had wrapped up the third stage of the clinical trials of QazVac vaccine in July. In total, the clinical trials involved 3,000 people. The clinical trials of the first locally developed anti-COVID vaccine were successful.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana