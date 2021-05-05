Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    QazVac COVID-19 vaccine plant to make nearly 60mln doses a year – Kazakh Health Minister

    5 May 2021, 12:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A plant in Zhambyl region is to produce around 60 million doses of the QazVac COVID-19 vaccine a year once constructed, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a plenary session of the Majilis, the health minister said that the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is expected to make 50 thousand doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine each month, increasing the figure to 100 thousand doses.

    He also noted that a plant in Zhambyl region is to produce around 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a year once constructed, adding that to carry out inspection on good manufacturing practices the launch of full production and a pilot batch is needed.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan