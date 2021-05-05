Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
QazVac COVID-19 vaccine plant to make nearly 60mln doses a year – Kazakh Health Minister

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 May 2021, 12:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A plant in Zhambyl region is to produce around 60 million doses of the QazVac COVID-19 vaccine a year once constructed, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a plenary session of the Majilis, the health minister said that the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is expected to make 50 thousand doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine each month, increasing the figure to 100 thousand doses.

He also noted that a plant in Zhambyl region is to produce around 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a year once constructed, adding that to carry out inspection on good manufacturing practices the launch of full production and a pilot batch is needed.


