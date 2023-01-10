Qazsport TV channel to broadcast live XXX FISU Winter World University Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ХХХ FISU Winter World University Games will be broadcast live by Qazsport TV channel, Kazinform reports.

As reported, on January 12-22, the city of Lake Placid in the U.S. will host the XXX FISU Winter World University Games. 1,443 students (832 men, 811 women) from 50 countries of the world will compete for 86 sets of medals in 12 sports.

78 athletes will represent Kazakhstan in 10 sports at the event.

The national team showed its best result at the 2017 Universiade held in Almaty, when Kazakhstani athletes won 11 gold, eight silver and 17 bronze medals – 36 medals in total. In overall standings, Kazakhstan ranked second after Russia.



