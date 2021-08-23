Go to the main site
    Qazsport TV channel to air Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics

    23 August 2021, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Qazport TV channel is set to air the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan from August 24 through September 5, Kazinform reports.

    At the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Kazakhstan will be represented by 26 para-athletes in seven parasports at the upcoming event. Kazakhstani para-athletes earned seven quotas in swimming, seven quotas in judo, five – in powerlifting, three – in taekwondo, two – in track and field athletics, two in rowing and shooting.

    At the opening ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo two-time world champion in taekwondo Nurlan Dombayev and silver medalist in powerlifting of the Rio Paralympic Games Raushan Koishibayeva will be the flag bearers. The opening ceremony will air live at 17:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on August 24.

    The XVI Paralympic Games will bring together some 4,400 para-athletes from 136 countries of the world. Medals in 22 sports will be up for grabs in Tokyo.

    It bears to remind that Qazsport TV channel will air sports events in Tokyo with the participation of Kazakhstani para-athletes.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

