Qazsport TV Channel names its new director

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nagi Bakytbekov, a former director at the Kazakhstan Football Federation's Marketing and PR Department, becomes new director of the Qazsport TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Qazsporttv.kz.

Lyazzat Tanyssbai, Chairperson of the Board of Republican Television and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan, introduced the new director to the team and affirmed that the appointment would serve as new impetus to the sports channel's development.

Nagi Bakytbekov, born in 1987, served as the director at the KazFootball information web portal, as well as worked as the director at the Kazakhstan Football Federation's Marketing and PR Department for the past 3 years.

Launched in July 1, 2013, Qazsport is the first and only TV channel in Kazakhstan dedicated exclusively to sports.