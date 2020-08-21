Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qazsport to air UEFA Europa League final match tonight

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 August 2020, 15:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Qazsport TV channel is set to air live the final match of the UEFA Europa League tonight, Kazinform has learnt from the TV channel’s press service.

Spain’s Sevilla and Milan-based Inter will clash in the final match to determine the leader of this season.

Sevilla crashed Manchester United 2:1 in the semifinals to propel to the UEFA Europa League final. The Spanish club holds the record in terms of UEFA Europa League titles – the Sevilla players were crowned the winners five times in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

As for Inter, the Italian club reached the final four times and took the UEFA Europa League crown three times in 1991, 1994, and 1998.

Qazsport will start the live broadcast of the final match from Cologne at 00:50 am Nur-Sultan time.


