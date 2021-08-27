Go to the main site
    QazIndustry and Brazilian National Industry Confederation sign memo

    27 August 2021, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM QazIndustry Kazakhstan Industry and Export Centre JSC CEO Berik Bekenov and Vice President of the Brazilian National Industry Confederation (CNI) João Emilio Gonçalves signed a memo of cooperation for further development of trade and economic ties between Brazil and Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

    The online meeting was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Brazil and Brazilian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    The parties outlined directions for further cooperation, agreed to hold consultations with the private sectors of both countries to map out priorities and prospects for the development of trade and investments, organize joint business meetings, share information, etc.

    As stated there, bilateral cooperation between QazIndustry and CNI is expected to give an impetus to the development of bilateral ties between the two states.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

