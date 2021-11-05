Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    QazForum has become online content trend maker – US Chargé d'affaires

    5 November 2021, 13:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The United States continues supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan, Judy Kuo US, Chargé d'affaires a.i. to Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is a great honor for me to participate in the [QazForum 2021] forum. As one of the first countries to recognize independence of Kazakhstan, the US continues supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan,» said Judy Kuo.

    She went on to note that this year Kazakhstan and the US celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    «We will further pay special attention to the strengthening of interaction between our nations and mutual economic cooperation,» she said.

    She also added that QazForum is a platform connecting creators of Kazakh-language online content to discuss the current state of and prospects for the development of the field. The forum has become one of the makers of online content trends, she said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Internet Events Kazakhstan and USA Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    3 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    4 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    5 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%