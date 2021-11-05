QazForum 2021 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – QazForum 2021 has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the forum, Aida Balayeva, Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan, thanked the US Embassy in Kazakhstan for support and holding the event.

«This year marks the 30th anniversary of independence of our country. The country established diplomatic relations with the US also 30 years ago. Over these years the US has provided support for many projects – one of which is the Forum of Kazakh-language Online Content Creators,» said Balayeva.

She went on to say that this year’s forum is the fifth such event.

«This year we hold the fifth such forum, which is, of course, important because the current issues are to be discussed,» she said.

According to her, the share of Kazakh-language online content in the country’s media stands at 78%. Kazakh-language online content makes up 79.2% of the total TV content, 84.5% of the periodicals’ content, and 59.81% of the online resources’ content.

«10 years ago there were only six websites disseminating information in the Kazakh language which has been changed today as 14% of the total websites in the country are in the Kazakh language,» said Balayeva.

Notably, the event has brought together media professionals from entire Kazakhstan. The latest trends in the development of Kazakh-language media are to be discussed.