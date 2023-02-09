Qazcontent JSC CEO named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali decreed to appoint Bekzat Zhusupov as the chairman of the board of directors of the Qazcontent state-run news agency, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

Born in 1989 in Mangistau region, he is a graduate of the Bolashak Program.

Prior to the appointment Bekzat Zhusupov served as the deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office in 2022-2023.

In 2021-2022 he held the post of the deputy head of the Secretariat of the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

In 2019-2021 he headed the Mangystau TV Channel of Qazaqstan TV Channel in Aktau city.

Photo: primeminister.kz



