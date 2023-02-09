Go to the main site
    Qazcontent JSC CEO named

    9 February 2023, 11:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali decreed to appoint Bekzat Zhusupov as the chairman of the board of directors of the Qazcontent state-run news agency, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1989 in Mangistau region, he is a graduate of the Bolashak Program.

    Prior to the appointment Bekzat Zhusupov served as the deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office in 2022-2023.

    In 2021-2022 he held the post of the deputy head of the Secretariat of the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

    In 2019-2021 he headed the Mangystau TV Channel of Qazaqstan TV Channel in Aktau city.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

