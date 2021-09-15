Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Qazaqstan TV channel to make film about Chinghiz Aitmatov

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 September 2021, 16:16
Qazaqstan TV channel to make film about Chinghiz Aitmatov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – TV corporation Qazaqstan together with the colleagues from Kyrgyzstan plans to shoot a documentary about Chinghiz Aitmatov, Chairwoman Lyazzat Tanysbai said at the 17th Eurasian Media Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the roundtable «Mass media of the Turkic Speaking countries. Promotion of cooperation in the context of the new reality», TV corporation Qazaqstan Chairwoman Lyazzat Tanysbai noted that the corporation is the largest media company of the country and cooperates with the TV channels of the brotherly countries and conducts a constant exchange of content with Uzbekistan’s Mening Yurtim, Yoshlar channels, Turkey’s TRT AVAZ, ТРТ channels, and Azerbaijan’s AZ TV channel.

She said that many documentary films, historic series, projects demonstrating the common culture are aired on TV channels in Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan. The long program Turkic World consisting of many series has been running on TV and radio channels.

She went on to note that TV corporation Qazaqstan launched cultural and spiritual channel Abai TV.

Aa part of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan a documentary film about great poet Chinghiz Aimatov is being made.


Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Events   Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi