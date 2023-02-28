Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Qazaqstan TV Channel to hold debates of political parties

28 February 2023, 11:24
Qazaqstan TV Channel to hold debates of political parties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 1, Qazaqstan TV Channel will broadcast the debates of the political parties running for the March 19 Parliamentary Elections, Kazinform learned.

Representatives of all seven parties will participate in the debates, which will be held in four stages.

AMANAT Party will be represented by Executive Secretary Yelnur Beissenbayev, Auyl Party – by Deputy Chairperson Zhiguli Dairabayev, Respublica Party – by Co-Chairperson Syrymbek Tau, People’s Party of Kazakhstan – by Deputy Chairperson Askhat Assylbekov, Baitaq Party – by Azamatkhan Amirtayev, Akzhol Party - by Deputy Chairperson Serik Duissenbinov, and the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party will be represented by Nurlan Auesbay.

The debates will begin at 08:30pm and will be broadcast live on the official accounts of Qazaqstan TV Channel in Youtube, Facebook and Telegram.


Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News