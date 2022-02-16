Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Qazaqstan TV channel to air interview with President Tokayev

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 February 2022, 17:44
Qazaqstan TV channel to air interview with President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Qazaqstan TV channel is expected to air an interview with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the Telegram channel, the interview with President Tokayev will be aired by the TV channel tomorrow at 20:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.

During the interview the Head of State will answers the questions regarding the causes and consequences of the tragic events in January, touch upon the upcoming political and social reforms, as well as Kazakhstan’s relations with key foreign partners.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named