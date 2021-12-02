Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qazaqstan TV Channel presents new historical TV series

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 December 2021, 20:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan TV Channel presented today new historical TV series at Kazmediacentre, Kazinform reports.

Qazaqstan TV Channel presented today new historical TV series, such as «Zhangir khan. Saray syry», «Akhmet. Ult Ustazy», «Domalaq Ana», «Tashenev. Taitalas», «Kanysh. Kazyna», «Mukagali. Bul gassyrdan emespin» were presented on the eve of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva, Majilis deputies, mass media.

Tugzhanov stressed that the duty of the current generation is to show immensity of historical figures who led the people in the hardest periods of time.


