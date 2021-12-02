Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launches Altynqor.com website

    2 December 2021, 21:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launched the Altynqor.com (The golden collection) website, Kazinform reports.

    The presentation of the website took place at Kazmediacentre.

    «The new website features names and voices, as well information about famous people. It boasts video and audio feeds from the Kazakh Television Fund starting from 1930,» CEO of the Corporation Lyazat Tanysbay said.

    There are over 100,000 materials in the fund. About 1,000 materials are added to the fund annually.

    There are several site sections such as Beinekor, Tulgalar, Audiokor. For example, the last section includes 132 songs, various interviews, 100 kyuis, 100 variants of fairytales, etc.

    Besides, The Altyn kor. Amanat audio collection, dated to the 100th anniversary of Kazakh radio,was also presented there. It has seven parts. The key distinction is that all the works are recorded on a special card. All willing may listen to Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launches Altynqor.com website

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launched Altynqor.com (The golden collection) website, Kazinform reports.

    The presentation of the website took place at Kazmediacentre. «The new website features names and voices, as well information about famous people. It boasts video and audio feeds from the Kazakh Television Fund starting from 1930,» CEO of the Corporation Lyazat Tanysbay said.

    There are over 100,000 materials in the fund. About 1,000 materials are added the fund annually.

    There are several site sections such as Beinekor, Tulgalar, Audiokor. For example, the last section includes 132 songs, various interviews, 100 kyuis, 100 variants of fairytales, etc.

    Besides, The Altyn kor. Amanat audio collection dated to the 100th anniversary of Kazakh radio was also presented there. It has seven parts. The key distinction is that all the works are recorded on a special card. All willing may listen the e-version of the collection is available on altynqor.com. altynqor.com.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Entertainment Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Qus Zholy music evening to bring together prominent guests in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies