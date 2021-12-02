Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launches Altynqor.com website

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 December 2021, 21:20
Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launches Altynqor.com website

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launched the Altynqor.com (The golden collection) website, Kazinform reports.

The presentation of the website took place at Kazmediacentre.

«The new website features names and voices, as well information about famous people. It boasts video and audio feeds from the Kazakh Television Fund starting from 1930,» CEO of the Corporation Lyazat Tanysbay said.

There are over 100,000 materials in the fund. About 1,000 materials are added to the fund annually.

There are several site sections such as Beinekor, Tulgalar, Audiokor. For example, the last section includes 132 songs, various interviews, 100 kyuis, 100 variants of fairytales, etc.

Besides, The Altyn kor. Amanat audio collection, dated to the 100th anniversary of Kazakh radio,was also presented there. It has seven parts. The key distinction is that all the works are recorded on a special card. All willing may listen to Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation launches Altynqor.com website

