‘QAZAQSTAN’: Rebranded uniform of Kazakh Olympic team to be unveiled

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – For the first time in history, uniform of Kazakhstan’s national team at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics will be branded as QAZAQSTAN, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan obtained special permission to change the branding of its national team's uniform from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan believes that such important element of the national uniform in the native language will bolster athletes’ confidence.

The National Olympic Committee stresses that the Olympic Games is a big festival of friendship and peace where the top athletes march under the flags of their countries. This is an important event not only for them, but also for fans who unite to support their teams. ‘QAZAQSTAN’ lettering in the native language is an important step towards revealing the identity of our country in the eyes of the global community. National elements of the Kazakh culture in the national uniform design have always been significant in terms of demonstrating the traditions and authenticity of our people.

The National Olympic Committee hopes that compatriots will support their team.

The rebranded uniform of Kazakhstani Olympians will be unveiled in the nearest future.



