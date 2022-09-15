15 September 2022, 08:58

Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the third bout between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and Mexican fighter Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez .

In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.

The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Photo: boxingscene.com