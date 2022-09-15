Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight
15 September 2022, 08:58

Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two TV channels – Qazaqstan and Qazsport – will broadcast live the third bout between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and Mexican fighter Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez .

In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.

The venue of the event is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Photo: boxingscene.com


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive