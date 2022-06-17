Go to the main site
    Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    17 June 2022, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022, the first-ever international tourism, sport and active lifestyle exhibition, kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The exhibition united over 50 tourism companies from all regions of Kazakhstan as well as reps of Azerbaijan, Belarus as well as Russia.

    Attending the event Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev expressed confidence the exhibition will greatly contribute to the development of sport and tourism in Kazakhstan. In his words, Kazakhstan is a unique country as potential tourists can enjoy all four seasons here.

    Also, according to Minister Abayev, Kazakhstan can offer all sorts of tourism, including ecotourism, agrotourism, sport tourism, even the spiritual one.

    «I am sure the today’s exhibition will become a big step towards developing tourism in the country,» Dauren Abayev said at the opening ceremony.

    In addition, Deputy Chairman of Qazaq Geography Artur Abubakirov revealed a half marathon is set to take place on June 19 within the framework of the international exhibition. According to him, it will be a feat of strength and stamina bringing together some 4,500 participants.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

