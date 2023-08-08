Go to the main site
    Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund allocates 850 educational grants

    8 August 2023, 08:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund allocated 850 educational grants for school graduates for the 2023-2024 academic year, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service.

    The fund provides scholarships for school graduates from low-income families living in rural areas, small and single-industry towns, orphaned children, children left without parental support before reaching adulthood, persons with disabilities, school graduates from families raising disabled children, children of Kazakhstani nationals who died in emergency situations, died or injured during January tragedy in 2022.

    The age limit for the educational grants is 29 years old.

    The applications for participation should be submitted between August 10 and 17 to the universities.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

