Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Qazaqstan Jastar Fest kicks off in Kazakh capital

    5 September 2019, 08:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan Jastar Fest – 2019 youth sports festival began in the Kazakh capital under the Year of Youth, Nur-Sultan, on September 4, the press service of the Kazakh Sport and Physical Culture Committee reports.

    Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raiymkulova, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, chairman of the Kazakh Sport and Physical Culture Committee Serik Sapiyev and well-known sportsmen attended the opening ceremony.


    «In his Address the Kazakh President underscored the importance of promoting sports for all. The festival is one of the mass sports development projects,» the Minister noted.

    The Minister passed on the challenge to Almaty to hold such a festival. Such events will be held later on countrywide.

    Those gathered enjoyed the performance of young karatekas, grappling masters, also national sports such as asyk atu, bes asyk, etc.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport State of the Nation Address 2019 Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year