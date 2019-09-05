Qazaqstan Jastar Fest kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan Jastar Fest – 2019 youth sports festival began in the Kazakh capital under the Year of Youth, Nur-Sultan, on September 4, the press service of the Kazakh Sport and Physical Culture Committee reports.

Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raiymkulova, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, chairman of the Kazakh Sport and Physical Culture Committee Serik Sapiyev and well-known sportsmen attended the opening ceremony.





«In his Address the Kazakh President underscored the importance of promoting sports for all. The festival is one of the mass sports development projects,» the Minister noted.

The Minister passed on the challenge to Almaty to hold such a festival. Such events will be held later on countrywide.

Those gathered enjoyed the performance of young karatekas, grappling masters, also national sports such as asyk atu, bes asyk, etc.





