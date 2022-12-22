Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund donates 20.4bln tenge for treatment of 86 children with vascular malformations

22 December 2022, 14:42
Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund donates 20.4bln tenge for treatment of 86 children with vascular malformations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 86 Kazakhstani children with haemangioma are getting free medical and laser treatment thanks to the donation made by Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund, Kazinform reports.

The Fund has initiated a charity programme of assisting children with vascular malformations. As per the programme, underage children from vulnerable groups (disabled children, children from low-income, large and single-parent families, as well as children raised by disabled parents) are eligible to receive free treatment of haemangioma.

20.4mln tenge have been allocated for the implementation of the programme.

Qazaqstan Halqyna Social Fund was established as per Presidential instruction on January 15, 2022.


