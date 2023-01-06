Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims

6 January 2023, 11:54
ASTANA KAZINFORM Qazaqstan Halqyna Public Fund helped 540 victims of January 2022 tragedy, having donated a total of 2bln 112mln tenge, Kazinform reports.

As the Fund’s press office informed, those receiving assistance were:

- families of 19 military servicemen, police and national security officers – 133mln tenge (7mln tenge per each);

- 111 military servicemen, police and national security officers injured severely – 333 mln tenge (3mln tenge per each);

- 23 minors in the families of dead military servicemen, police and national security officers – 46mln tenge (2mln for each child);

- families of 135 nationals of Kazakhstan, who became random victims of the tragedy – 945mln tenge (7mln tenge per each);

-101 underage children of the families of dead civilians who became random victims of the tragedy – 202mln tenge (2mln tenge for each underage child);

- 138 seriously wounded adult citizens who have suffered from firearms and were recognized as victims – 414mln tenge (3mln tenge per each);

- families of 13 children injured during the January tragedy – 39mln tenge (3mln tenge per each);

The list of the recipients is available on the website of the Fund.

The Fund continues to assist 12 families of dead citizens, who turned out to be random victims of January tragedy, and 131 seriously injured adult citizens and recognized as victims.


