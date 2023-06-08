Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2023, 11:07
QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy Photo: qazaqgaz.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the Astana International Forum the QazaqGaz National Company will present its new gas industry development strategy, QazaqGaz CEO Sanzhar Zhrkeshov was quoted as saying.

«The strategic session is to be held afternoon. The key reforms in the gas industry carried out with the support of the Head of State, Government, Samruk Kazyna, Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz have already been implemented. Today the company plans to announce the new game-changers that made the gas industry profitable. First of all, it is the new gas purchase formula that makes all gas exploration and development projects, gas processing projects, and modernization of gas pipeline systems highly remunerative,» he told journalists.

He also said that many investors, transnational oil and gas companies, and companies participating in the country’s mega projects such as Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak are taking part in the forum.


Astana   Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan   Astana International Forum  
