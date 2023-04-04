Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    QazaqGaz eyes IPO as part of its development strategy till 2033

    4 April 2023, 16:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The national company QazaqGaz outlined the key areas of its operation until 2033 at its Expert Council meeting, Kazinform has learnt from the Fecebook account of the company’s Board Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

    The draft strategy for QazaqGaz’s development for the next ten years was adopted during the meeting.

    Among the main areas of its operation, the company outlined digitalization, getting an ESG rating and an IPO, tariffs and price formation, downstream, greater operating and investment activities, gas transportation system and underground gas storage facility, and so on.

    Received the status of national company in 2021, QazaqGaz controls the centralized infrastructure of commercial gas transportation via main pipelines and gas distribution networks, ensures international transit, engages in gas sales in domestic and foreign markets, as well as designs, finances, builds, and exploits pipelines and gas storage facilities.

    The company operates the largest network of Kazakhstan’s main gas pipelines spanning over 20.6 thousand km. and gas distribution networks with a total length of over 59 thousand km.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to attract Singaporean companies in G4 City project’s realization in Almaty rgn
    Kazakh PM Smailov familiarizes with detailed draft layout of Zhezkazgan
    8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
    Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history